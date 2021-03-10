BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight months after getting COVID-19, 15-year-old Chloe Devore is still working to get back to her normal self.

“I’ve had shortness of breath and fatigue and I get headaches… it’s hard to pay concentrate in class,” Devore said.

The Odenton teenager has been suffering from what’s now called “Long COVID” when symptoms linger long after contracting COVID-19.

Before, she was a healthy straight-A student with no pre-existing conditions but now forgets assignments and can’t do the same things.

“I was playing soccer doing a lot of things that were active going on runs and walks and then after COVID I haven’t felt the same,” she said.

Chloe is now getting treatment from doctors at Kennedy Krieger, at one of the first clinics in the country dedicated to working with children struggling with “Long COVID.”

“Unfortunately we don’t know a ton quite yet… but we are seeing because of increased awareness, our referral numbers have been increasing,” said Dr. Laura Malone, Kennedy Krieger Institute Pediatric Neurologist.

Children may be suffering from “Long COVID” if they have a hard time thinking, and are experiencing headaches and fatigue weeks after their initial illness and should reach out to a doctor.

“If symptoms are sort of going on for a month or longer that’s when I think it’s really important to think about are there other resources that can help my child,” Dr. Malone said.

Chloe has been getting better after several tough months and is looking forward to a more normal life.

“It is difficult, I just want to be back to normal and do things I was able to do before,” Devore said.

