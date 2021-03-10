BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar will open for its 44th season on April 4.
They will stay open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and keep up public health regulations including social distancing and gathering limits.
The market will also have a modified layout “optimize safe distancing between the reduced number of vendors.” They will not have special events at the market for now.
While hot food options are available, they are encouraging market visitors to buy those items at the end of their visit to eat at home or away from other visitors.
“The market will continue to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions, and changes will be posted publicly as they occur,” the market said in a press release Wednesday.
You can see a full list of farmers, vendors and artisans that will be there on their opening day here.
The market runs weekly on Sundays through December 19, 2021.