COVID-19 IN MDState Lifts COVID Capacity Limits On Restaurant Dining, Retail And Other Businesses
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died overnight as a result of a shooting early Wednesday in northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Boarman Avenue around 12:52 a.m. for a reported shooting.

READ MORE: Woman Dies, Another Injured After Car Overturns On Crain Highway In Prince George's County

There, they found an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Far-Right Boogaloo Movement Follower Frank Perry Pleads Guilty To Illegal Firearm Possession In Maryland

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

MORE NEWS: Former Maryland Gov. Bob Ehrlich's Father Passes Away

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup

CBS Baltimore Staff