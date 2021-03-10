BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died overnight as a result of a shooting early Wednesday in northwest Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Boarman Avenue around 12:52 a.m. for a reported shooting.READ MORE: Woman Dies, Another Injured After Car Overturns On Crain Highway In Prince George's County
There, they found an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Far-Right Boogaloo Movement Follower Frank Perry Pleads Guilty To Illegal Firearm Possession In Maryland
He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.MORE NEWS: Former Maryland Gov. Bob Ehrlich's Father Passes Away
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup