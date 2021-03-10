DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A Dundalk man with ties to a far-right extremist movement, Boogaloo, pleaded guilty to federal charges for illegal possession of a firearm Tuesday.

Frank William Robertson Perry, 39, admitted that he a member of the Boogaloo movement. The term Boogaloo references a violent uprising or impending civil war. It’s used by militia extremists. But Boogaloo is not a group, rather a movement that’s gained traction on the Internet.

Federal agents said Perry purchased parts for an AR-15 assault rifle in his girlfriend’s name and had parts of the weapon shipped to her home.

Perry was previously convicted for second-degree burglary on Nov. 19, 2021 in Baltimore County and as a result is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

According to his plea agreement, Perry asked his girlfriend to purchase the lower receiver of an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle from a firearms dealer in Eastern Baltimore County in April 2020. That is still considered a firearm purchase, although it’s only part of the weapon. That’s why Perry asked his girlfriend to make the purchase, the feds said.

Perry admitted between March 31, 2020 and Sept. 6, 2020 he purchased a number of firearm-related items online, including “a gun cleaning mat with a diagram of the parts of an AR-15 style rifle; grease for lubricating firearms; a sling and sling assembly for a rifle; a weapon mounted light commonly found on AR-15 style weapons; a weapons mounted sight; and a device to calibrate a weapons sight.”

Those items were delivered to his girlfriend’s home under her name and used to build an operational AM-15.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Perry’s residence on Oct. 7, 2020 and seized the rifle, a black tactical vest, three loaded magazines and other firearm-related items.

When he was interviewed, Perry said the rifle was purchased and owned by his girlfriend to be used for self-defense. But he told the FBI he built the weapon and his fingerprints would be on it. He also told the FBI he would use the weapon for self-defense if needed.

Perry faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

