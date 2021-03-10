ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The father of the former Maryland governor Bob Ehrlich passed away.
Ehrlich posted the news on social media late Tuesday.READ MORE: Woman Dies, Another Injured After Car Overturns On Crain Highway In Prince George's County
“Today Kendel and I said goodbye to my Dad, Robert L. Ehrlich, Sr – our beloved patriarch,” the former governor wrote. “Senior was always my biggest fan – there are volumes of scrapbooks to prove it. He and Mom were our constants, cheering the ups and downs and everything in between throughout my athletic and political careers and in the lives of Drew and Josh on and off the fields.”READ MORE: Far-Right Boogaloo Movement Follower Frank Perry Pleads Guilty To Illegal Firearm Possession In Maryland
“He taught me what it was to be a man and a father. He taught me the importance of community and hated to leave Dolores Avenue when it was time,” Ehrlich continued. “We were blessed to have Dad with us in our home over these last difficult months.”MORE NEWS: Deadly Shooting Reported Overnight In Baltimore
Services for Robert L Ehrich, Sr. will be private, but we will share details of a celebration of life in Arbutus in late spring.