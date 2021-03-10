BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Healthcare personnel who were infected with COVID-19 had stronger risk factors outside the workplace than in their hospital or healthcare setting, according to a new study.
The study was published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open conducted by University of Maryland School of Medicine researchers, colleagues at the CDC and three other universities.READ MORE: Maryland’s COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund Saves Over 21K Jobs, Helps More Than 1K Small Businesses, Gov. Hogan Says
The study examined survey data from nearly 25,000 healthcare providers in Baltimore, Atlanta, and Chicago including at University of Maryland Medical System hospitals.READ MORE: Maryland State Police Arrest 78-Year-Old Richard Lenham For Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor
They found that having a known exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the community was the strongest risk factor for testing positive for the virus.
Living in a zip code with a high COVID-19 cumulative incidence was also a strong risk factor.MORE NEWS: State Department Of The Environment, Baltimore Housing Authority Continue To Test Wastewater Across City For COVID-19
