COVID-19 IN MD900 New Cases, Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Healthcare personnel who were infected with COVID-19 had stronger risk factors outside the workplace than in their hospital or healthcare setting, according to a new study.

The study was published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open conducted by University of Maryland School of Medicine researchers, colleagues at the CDC and three other universities.

READ MORE: Maryland’s COVID-19 Layoff Aversion Fund Saves Over 21K Jobs, Helps More Than 1K Small Businesses, Gov. Hogan Says

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The study examined survey data from nearly 25,000 healthcare providers in Baltimore, Atlanta, and Chicago including at University of Maryland Medical System hospitals.

READ MORE: Maryland State Police Arrest 78-Year-Old Richard Lenham For Sexual Solicitation Of A Minor

They found that having a known exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the community was the strongest risk factor for testing positive for the virus.

Living in a zip code with a high COVID-19 cumulative incidence was also a strong risk factor.

MORE NEWS: State Department Of The Environment, Baltimore Housing Authority Continue To Test Wastewater Across City For COVID-19

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff