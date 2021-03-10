ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Wednesday Howard County will align with Gov. Hogan’s COVID-19 restrictions, lifting capacity limits on restaurants, retail, religious facilities, fitness centers and personal services effective Friday, March 12, at 5:00 p.m.

Ball issued the following statement in a news release:

“During the last month, we have seen our key metrics trending in the right direction, and significantly decreasing from the peak of our holiday surge. We will continue watching our data very closely over the next two weeks, and if aligning with the Governor’s decision is detrimental to the health and welfare of our residents, we will not hesitate to reimpose restrictions. It is vital that our residents and businesses continue to adhere to the mask mandate and physical distancing – these two tools are critical to our recovery. Howard County residents are also encouraged to continue getting tested regularly, and especially if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms.”