BOWIE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland is expanding priority vaccine appointments for people living in Prince George’s County.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced that, beginning next week, the state will set aside at least 300 priority appointments per day- 2,100 per week- at the Six Flags America mass vaccination site for the county’s pre-registered residents.

It’s an increase of 500 appointments per week.

“With vaccine supply from the federal government set to increase in the coming weeks, we are able to further expand priority appointments for Prince Georgians,” said Governor Hogan. “Through our vaccine equity plan, we are providing county residents with more appointments at Six Flags, a new clinic opening up in Glenarden, ongoing clinics at local pharmacies, and pop-up clinics for underserved communities. I want to commend the county executive and her team for all the steps they have taken to increase the vaccination rate in the county.”

Maryland will facilitate nearly 10,000 priority appointments per week for Prince Georgians, including a clinic at First Baptist Church of Glenarden. It will ramp up to 980 shots per day by the end of March, a total of 6,860 shots a week.

Walmart is conducting 500-dose closed clinics for county residents each week at its Clinton location and 200-dose clinics at its Landover location. Wegmans has also begun 200-dose closed clinics at its Lanham location. The state said that’s at least 900 shots per week for county residents through pharmacies.

Giant is also utilizing 2,200 doses for closed clinics to vaccinate disabled populations.

