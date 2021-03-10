BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A grandmother and her 1-year-old grandchild were injured in a rowhome fire in Baltimore Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
Officials said the fire broke out just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. North Avenue.
Crews arrived and found a 51-year-old woman hanging from the second floor of a two-story rowhome.

Just before crews arrived, the woman threw her baby out the window to a civilian walking by. That person caught the baby.
The woman and baby were both taken to area hospitals in serious condition.
No further information has been made available at this time.
