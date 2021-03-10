Hi Everyone!
Another fine day for us as we are now, basically, a third of the way through March. Sun and the upper 60s today. Still looking at the low 70s the next two days! Perfect.READ MORE: Woman Dies, Another Injured After Car Overturns On Crain Highway In Prince George's County
We opened up the window yesterday and let the house breath. I could actually smell the freshness when I woke up this morning while walking through it to make some coffee.
Starting to see pictures on social media of folks noticing the early Spring flowers starting to pop up. Which leads to the yearly thought that goes through my mind upon seeing these shots.
And that is, “What is the name of that flower?”READ MORE: Far-Right Boogaloo Movement Follower Frank Perry Pleads Guilty To Illegal Firearm Possession In Maryland
To be very honest Tim Williams and I have decided that only Bob Turk knows those names. Quick tell me the name of the little yellow one. Might as well be playing Jeopardy against him.
Just a quick reminder Daylight Savings Time begins this weekend and that means change the batteries in your smoke detector, and carbon monoxide detector too.
Enjoy today, find some fresh air and that special “me time!”MORE NEWS: Deadly Shooting Reported Overnight In Baltimore
MB!