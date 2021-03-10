COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that left one woman injured and another dead Tuesday night in Prince George’s County.
Troopers responded to southbound Crain Highway at John Hanson Highway for a crash shortly after 10 p.m. They learned a Chrysler 300 sedan, for unknown reasons, drove off the road to the left and overturned. Both the driver and person in the front seat were trapped inside.
The two, both females, were taken to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for their injuries. The driver, 42-year-old Michelle McMillan, of Crofton, died at the hospital.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating.