ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — As of Thursday morning, 1 in 10 Marylanders are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the state reports.
In a change to their vaccination dashboard, there is now a "Fully Vaccinated" section.
There are currently 640,214 Marylanders fully vaccinated, or 10.6%.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
They have administered 1,736,455 doses in total. Of those 1,096,241 first doses have been received, 26,961 in the last 24 hours; and 598,647 second doses have been received, 14,257 in the last day.
Maryland's metrics also now include a "Single Dose Administered" section, noting that 41,567 single dose vaccines have been administered in total- 7,109 in the last day.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.