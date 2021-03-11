GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was arrested on 15 counts of possession of child pornography, according to police.
The suspect has been identified as Chase Alexander Stull, 21, of Glen Burnie, police said.
On Thursday, July 7, 2020, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report of a specific account that was directly associated with uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site.
Numerous digital devices were seized from Stull’s home and secured as evidence in order that the devices could be analyzed, police said.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: What Else Does The Economic Relief Package Have For You?
Upon the conclusion of the forensic analysis of all devices seized during the residential search warrant, approximately 40 images/videos of child sexual abuse material were located.
The suspect is currently being held without bail at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.MORE NEWS: Maryland Extends State Income Tax Filing Deadline To July 15
This is still an active and ongoing investigation. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging anyone with information to call 410-222-4733.