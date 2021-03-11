BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 64-year-old man was shot in east Baltimore Thursday night.
Police were called to Luzerne and Oliver streets shortly before 8 p.m. for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have learned the victim had been arguing with the suspect who pulled a firearm from his waistband and shot him.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.