ELLICOTT CITY, MD. (WJZ) — More than 90% of Howard County Public School System educators have received at least their first dose or are scheduled for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, County Executive Calvin Ball said Thursday.

According to the county, around 9,300 HCPSS employees requested the vaccine. This week, they are anticipating another 300 doses from Johns Hopkins Medicine, and once administered, those doses are set to bring the HCPSS staff closer to 95%.

“Howard County has worked closely with the HCPSS to ensure that our educators and school staff are prioritized as they head back to the classrooms,” said Ball. “This vaccination effort is a monumental undertaking, and we’re proud of how quickly we have been able to get shots in arms. As many in our community look forward to their chance to be vaccinated, this is great progress to moving towards additional groups and phases.”

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The county said the school system is working with its contractors to get all bus drivers and temporary support personnel who haven’t been vaccinated yet a scheduled time for a future clinic through the health department of Johns Hopkins.

The county said HCPSS employees who want a vaccine but have not yet scheduled an appointment should contact their supervisor and make sure to check their emails on a regular basis.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.