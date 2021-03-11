BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City will not join much of the rest of Maryland in lifting capacity limits and other restrictions on Friday, announced by Gov. Larry Hogan earlier this week.
“The numbers and public health indicators clearly do not warrant a reopening at the Governor’s pace at this time. The Mayor remains confident in Baltimore’s authority to maintain the common sense, local public health mandates currently in place as we continue to navigate this pandemic,” Mayor Brandon Scott’s office said.
The Mayor’s office will have more information between now and a 2 p.m. update on Friday.
This story will be updated.