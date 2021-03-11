COVID-19 IN MDIt's Been A Year Since COVID-19 Was Declared A Pandemic By WHO
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 924 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations drop back down Thursday morning.

There are now 788 Marylanders hospitalized for the virus, down 13 since Wednesday. Of those, ICU beds are down to 209 and there are 579 in acute care.

Twelve more Maryland residents have died from the virus in the last day, bringing the state total to 7,832. The state reports 390,490 confirmed coronavirus cases since they began tracking the pandemic last March.

The statewide positivity rate went down by 0.03%, now at 3.58%. They conducted 35,853 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Maryland continues to move through Phase 1C. In a change to their vaccination dashboard, there is now a “Fully Vaccinated” section. As of Thursday morning, 640,214 Marylanders are fully vaccinated.

They have administered 1,736,455 doses in total. Of those 1,096,241 first doses have been received, 26,961 in the last 24 hours; and 598,647 second doses have been received, 14,257 in the last day.

They also added a “Single Dose Administered” section, noting that 41,567 single dose vaccines have been administered in total- 7,109 in the last day.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,432 (200) 1*
Anne Arundel 36,655 (537) 14*
Baltimore City 41,282 (885) 21*
Baltimore County 52,271 (1,273) 34*
Calvert 3,736 (72) 1*
Caroline 2,063 (21) 0*
Carroll 7,736 (210) 5*
Cecil 5,080 (122) 2*
Charles 9,158 (159) 2*
Dorchester 2,382 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,324 (278) 9*
Garrett 1,854 (60) 1*
Harford 12,864 (241) 4*
Howard 16,326 (214) 6*
Kent 1,144 (41) 2*
Montgomery 64,399 (1,392) 45*
Prince George’s 74,851 (1,322) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,607 (38) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,248 (116) 0*
Somerset 2,414 (34) 0*
Talbot 1,911 (35) 0*
Washington 12,599 (256) 3*
Wicomico 6,859 (145) 0*
Worcester 3,295 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (46) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,598 (3) 0*
10-19 37,768 (6) 1*
20-29 71,050 (35) 1*
30-39 66,983 (76) 6*
40-49 59,076 (209) 5*
50-59 58,810 (596) 24*
60-69 39,821 (1,245) 18*
70-79 22,544 (1,999) 36*
80+ 14,840 (3,661) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 204,159 (3,773) 89*
Male 186,331 (4,059) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 113,132 (2,690) 65*
Asian (NH) 9,032 (273) 7*
White (NH) 135,973 (4,024) 95*
Hispanic 62,593 (719) 15*
Other (NH) 18,484 (81) 0*
Data not available 51,276 (45) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

