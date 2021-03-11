ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 924 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations drop back down Thursday morning.
There are now 788 Marylanders hospitalized for the virus, down 13 since Wednesday. Of those, ICU beds are down to 209 and there are 579 in acute care.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Federal Officials Expected To Announce Charges In 2020 Package Explosion In Carroll County
Twelve more Maryland residents have died from the virus in the last day, bringing the state total to 7,832. The state reports 390,490 confirmed coronavirus cases since they began tracking the pandemic last March.
The statewide positivity rate went down by 0.03%, now at 3.58%. They conducted 35,853 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.
Maryland continues to move through Phase 1C. In a change to their vaccination dashboard, there is now a “Fully Vaccinated” section. As of Thursday morning, 640,214 Marylanders are fully vaccinated.
They have administered 1,736,455 doses in total. Of those 1,096,241 first doses have been received, 26,961 in the last 24 hours; and 598,647 second doses have been received, 14,257 in the last day.
They also added a “Single Dose Administered” section, noting that 41,567 single dose vaccines have been administered in total- 7,109 in the last day.READ MORE: CVS Health Adds 15 COVID-19 Vaccine Sites In Maryland
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,432
|(200)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|36,655
|(537)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|41,282
|(885)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|52,271
|(1,273)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,736
|(72)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,063
|(21)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,736
|(210)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,080
|(122)
|2*
|Charles
|9,158
|(159)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,382
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,324
|(278)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,854
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,864
|(241)
|4*
|Howard
|16,326
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,144
|(41)
|2*
|Montgomery
|64,399
|(1,392)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|74,851
|(1,322)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,607
|(38)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,248
|(116)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,414
|(34)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,911
|(35)
|0*
|Washington
|12,599
|(256)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,859
|(145)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,295
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(46)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,598
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|37,768
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|71,050
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|66,983
|(76)
|6*
|40-49
|59,076
|(209)
|5*
|50-59
|58,810
|(596)
|24*
|60-69
|39,821
|(1,245)
|18*
|70-79
|22,544
|(1,999)
|36*
|80+
|14,840
|(3,661)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|204,159
|(3,773)
|89*
|Male
|186,331
|(4,059)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: Man Shot Thursday Morning In West Baltimore, Police Investigating
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|113,132
|(2,690)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|9,032
|(273)
|7*
|White (NH)
|135,973
|(4,024)
|95*
|Hispanic
|62,593
|(719)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,484
|(81)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,276
|(45)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.