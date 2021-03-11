MARYLAND (WJZ) — CVS Health is adding 15 COVID-19 vaccine sites around Maryland.
They will now be administering vaccines at 37 total CVS Pharmacy locations across the state, they announced Thursday morning.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Federal Officials Expected To Announce Charges In 2020 Package Explosion In Carroll County
“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”
The pharmacy locations will start administering vaccines to eligible populations as early as March 14. Appointments will become available for booking on March 13, as stores get shipments of the vaccine.READ MORE: COVID In Maryland: 924 Cases, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Down
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service: [(800) 746-7287]. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided, they said.
The locations are in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Garrett, Harford, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
The company said they will expand to more store locations as more supply becomes available.MORE NEWS: Man Shot Thursday Morning In West Baltimore, Police Investigating
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.