BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in West Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of West Lafayette Avenue for a report of a shooting around 8:30 a.m.
Once at the location, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was being treated by medics.
The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.
A crime scene was located in the 800 block of North Gilmor Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.