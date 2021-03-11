COVID-19 IN MDIt's Been A Year Since COVID-19 Was Declared A Pandemic By WHO
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning in West Baltimore.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of West Lafayette Avenue for a report of a shooting around 8:30 a.m.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Federal Officials Expected To Announce Charges In 2020 Package Explosion In Carroll County

Once at the location, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was being treated by medics.

READ MORE: COVID In Maryland: 924 Cases, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Down

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

A crime scene was located in the 800 block of North Gilmor Street.

MORE NEWS: CVS Health Adds 15 COVID-19 Vaccine Sites In Maryland

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff