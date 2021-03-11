JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD. (WJZ) — A man who officials said was under the influence rammed his truck multiple times into an entry control point of Joint Base Andrews on March 6, a JBA spokesperson said Thursday.
They said at around 1:25 p.m., a 29-year-old man drove into the swing arm barrier multiple times with a Ford F-150 truck. U.S. Air Force Security Forces airmen put out mechanical road barriers so the man veered across the median and into a field.
He crashed into a fence at the base's perimeter. A reinforced fence stopped the vehicle.
He was detained and found with drug paraphernalia on him. They said he appeared to be under the influence of an illegal substance.
They said there is no evidence to suggest he intended to breach the entry point, posed any threat to the base, or that he had any affiliation with the U.S. Department of Defense.
He was cited for federal charges and given to local law enforcement for other unrelated civilian charges.