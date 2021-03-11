ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Thursday he is extending the state income tax filing deadline by three months until July 15, 2021.
No interest or penalties will be assessed if returns are filed and taxes owed are paid by this new deadline, his office said in a release.READ MORE: Lawmakers Push To Repeal 'Maryland, My Maryland' As Official State Song
The extension applies to individual, pass-through, fiduciary and corporate income tax returns, including first and second quarter estimated payments. It’s brought on by the recent and pending legislation at the state and federal levels impacting 2020 tax filings during the pandemic.
The passage of the third stimulus package this week meant more changes were needed to federal and state forms even as the traditional April 15 tax filing deadline approaches, the office said.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: What Else Does The Economic Relief Package Have For You?
“We’ve never before seen so many changes to the current year’s tax code in the midst of the tax filing season,” Comptroller Franchot said. “We’re realistic about the burden this puts on taxpayers, tax preparers and our staff, which is why I’m taking this emergency action to extend the tax filing deadline to July 15.”
People who claim the earned income tax credit, meant to benefit low-to-moderate income working taxpayers, will have the adjustments automatically made to their filings.MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Chase Stull Arrested On 15 Counts Of Child Pornography, Anne Arundel County Police Say
Anyone who has already submitted their returns will have their refunds begin to be processed on April 15.