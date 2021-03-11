COVID-19 IN MDIt's Been A Year Since COVID-19 Was Declared A Pandemic By WHO
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of unemployment insurance claims grew last week by more than 1,000, according to the latest numbers from Maryland’s Department of Labor.

The state reports 13,582 unemployment insurance claims were filed the week ending on March 6. 2021. That’s up from the previous week when 12,124 claims were filed.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – March 6, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
Allegany 35 0 18 13
Anne Arundel 310 125 76 147
Baltimore City 1,046 261 138 251
Baltimore County 893 312 190 281
Calvert 211 98 31 36
Caroline 49 12 14 8
Carroll 101 25 16 24
Cecil 117 39 19 21
Charles 136 51 28 48
Dorchester 115 82 23 16
Frederick 184 38 46 62
Garrett 83 61 7 11
Harford 217 50 38 66
Howard 212 97 48 70
Kent 100 41 10 9
Montgomery 544 153 138 200
Non – Maryland 371 1,947 669 169
Prince George’s 1,039 1,188 305 232
Queen Anne’s 445 151 33 25
Somerset 17 8 5 5
St. Mary’s 87 159 12 20
Talbot 40 23 15 9
Unknown 22 0 4 1
Washington 138 8 50 42
Wicomico 129 52 15 37
Worcester 96 29 32 32
Totals by Type: 6,737 5,010 1,980 1,835
Total Regular UI Claims: 6,737
Total New PUA and PEUC: 6,845
Total New UI Claims: 13,582

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

