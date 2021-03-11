ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of unemployment insurance claims grew last week by more than 1,000, according to the latest numbers from Maryland’s Department of Labor.
The state reports 13,582 unemployment insurance claims were filed the week ending on March 6. 2021. That’s up from the previous week when 12,124 claims were filed.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – March 6, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|Allegany
|35
|0
|18
|13
|Anne Arundel
|310
|125
|76
|147
|Baltimore City
|1,046
|261
|138
|251
|Baltimore County
|893
|312
|190
|281
|Calvert
|211
|98
|31
|36
|Caroline
|49
|12
|14
|8
|Carroll
|101
|25
|16
|24
|Cecil
|117
|39
|19
|21
|Charles
|136
|51
|28
|48
|Dorchester
|115
|82
|23
|16
|Frederick
|184
|38
|46
|62
|Garrett
|83
|61
|7
|11
|Harford
|217
|50
|38
|66
|Howard
|212
|97
|48
|70
|Kent
|100
|41
|10
|9
|Montgomery
|544
|153
|138
|200
|Non – Maryland
|371
|1,947
|669
|169
|Prince George’s
|1,039
|1,188
|305
|232
|Queen Anne’s
|445
|151
|33
|25
|Somerset
|17
|8
|5
|5
|St. Mary’s
|87
|159
|12
|20
|Talbot
|40
|23
|15
|9
|Unknown
|22
|0
|4
|1
|Washington
|138
|8
|50
|42
|Wicomico
|129
|52
|15
|37
|Worcester
|96
|29
|32
|32
|Totals by Type:
|6,737
|5,010
|1,980
|1,835
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|6,737
|Total New PUA and PEUC:
|6,845
|Total New UI Claims:
|13,582
