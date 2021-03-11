BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in north Baltimore Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of the Alameda to investigate a shooting just after 2 p.m.READ MORE: Lawmakers Push To Repeal 'Maryland, My Maryland' As Official State Song
There officers found 28-year-old man and a 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: What Else Does The Economic Relief Package Have For You?
They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Northern District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2455.MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Chase Stull Arrested On 15 Counts Of Child Pornography, Anne Arundel County Police Say
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.