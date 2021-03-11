COVID-19 IN MDIt's Been A Year Since COVID-19 Was Declared A Pandemic By WHO
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HOUSTON, Tex. (WJZ) — Former Ravens running back Mark Ingram II has reached a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to reports.

Adam Schefter was the first to report.

Ingram’s one-year contract is worth up to $3 million, Schefter said.

This offseason, the Texans hired former Ravens passing game coordinator David Culley to be their head coach.

