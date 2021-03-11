HOUSTON, Tex. (WJZ) — Former Ravens running back Mark Ingram II has reached a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, according to reports.
Adam Schefter was the first to report.
Former Ravens' RB Mark Ingram reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Houston Texans, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2021
Ingram's one-year contract is worth up to $3 million, Schefter said.
This offseason, the Texans hired former Ravens passing game coordinator David Culley to be their head coach.