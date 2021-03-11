GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — All Anne Arundel County high schools will begin their instructional day at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, one hour later than the start on the other four days of the week, effective March 17, 2021, Superintendent George Arlotto announced Thursday.
Dr. Arlotto said he decided to make the change after considering input from students, including those on his Teen Advisory Committee, and high school staff who believe the shift could be more easily accomplished because schools operate virtually on Wednesdays.
As part of COVID-19 pandemic health and safety protocols, schools undergo a thorough cleaning each Wednesday. Teachers teach from off-campus locations and students engage in virtual learning, though school buildings are accessible and school counselors are available.
High schools will continue to start at their normal times on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.