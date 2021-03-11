COVID-19 IN MD924 Cases, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:50 PMThe Unicorn
    10:20 PMClarice
    11:20 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, College Basketball, Local TV, Morgan State, NCAA, Sports, Talkers

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 35 points as Morgan State edged past Florida A&M 77-75 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

Malik Miller had seven rebounds for Morgan State (13-7), which advanced to face Coppin State in the semifinals on Friday. Troy Baxter added three blocks. Lagio Grantsaan had nine rebounds.

Jalen Speer had 18 points for the Rattlers (8-12). MJ Randolph added 17 points and eight assists. Bryce Moragne had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)