BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
It's "Friday Eve" in the big town and what an afternoon it will be. 75° is now the forecast high. Now I do not want to just brush that aside and move onto what I really want to point out, but how can you not put an overnight low near 60° at the top of the headline list. 58° is the forecast low tonight. That is 7 degrees above the normal daytime high. And in mid-March? Yes indeed.
We are still looking for a slide back to high temps in the low 50's Saturday, the upper 50's Sunday Funday, and down into the 40's early next week.
That makes enjoying a daytime high, or low this mild, a big deal. Even if I did not have to be up at 2:45 AM to get ready for work I would still get up to feel the mild,….said no one ever.
But by example the point is made. This afternoons 75° is most likely the easier period to find some "me time" and enjoy. And I have total confidence you will.