COVID-19 IN MDNearly 1K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMClarice
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot in the neck in west Baltimore Friday night.

Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Walbrook Avenue for a reported shooting.

READ MORE: Joseph Willis Sentenced In Murder Of Christopher Jones, Attempted Murder Of 2 Anne Arundel County Detectives

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 14-year-old, who had been shot in the neck.

READ MORE: 65-Year-Old Baltimore Woman With Early Signs Of Dementia Missing Since Thursday, Police Say

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Bill Would Replace Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff