BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot in the neck in west Baltimore Friday night.
Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Walbrook Avenue for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 14-year-old, who had been shot in the neck.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
Western District shooting detectives are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.