BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Baltimore on March 1.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of St. Cloud Avenue around 7:25 p.m. for a child shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.READ MORE: 12-Year-Old Boy Injured In NE Baltimore Shooting
Detectives were able to identify a suspect during the investigation and obtained an arrest warrant.
The 15-year-old suspect was located in the 200 block of North Kenwood Street on Thursday, March 11. He was arrested and found to be in possession of a loaded semi- automatic handgun.
The teen was taken to Central Booking where he was charged with first-degree attempted murder and handgun violations.
