BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a 65-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon.
Charmaine Richardson was last seen on Thursday, March 11, at around 5 p.m. in the 2900 block of E. Federal Street.
She was last seen wearing a black and white shorts set, police said.
Charmaine Richardson has early signs of dementia and is unable to speak.
Anyone who has seen and or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Person’s Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.