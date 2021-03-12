COVID-19 IN MDNearly 1K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMOprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
    10:00 PMClarice
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Missing person, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a 65-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon.

Charmaine Richardson was last seen on Thursday, March 11, at around 5 p.m. in the 2900 block of E. Federal Street.

READ MORE: Maryland Bill Would Replace Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Charmaine Richardson: Photo Credit Baltimore City Police.

She was last seen wearing a black and white shorts set, police said.

READ MORE: Death Of 3-Year-Old Aubrey Faulkner In Baltimore Ruled Homicide Due To Narcotics Intoxication, Officials Say

Charmaine Richardson has early signs of dementia and is unable to speak.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Urges Residents Not To Gather For St. Patrick's Day Parties

Anyone who has seen and or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Person’s Unit at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff