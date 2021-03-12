BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore said it will not making any changes to its covid-related restrictions for gatherings for mass, despite the state lifting capacity restrictions Friday evening.
In a tweet, the Archdiocese said, "The archdiocese plans to take an incremental approach to allowing greater Mass attendance while continuing with social distancing and masking."
“The archdiocese will monitor cases, positivity rates and vaccinations. Leaders will also consult with priests in the archdiocese early next week and will release new guidance after those meetings,” the archdiocese continued.
Stay safe! God bless you.
— ArchdioceseBaltimore (@archbalt) March 12, 2021
