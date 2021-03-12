COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Will Lift Capacity Restrictions On Restaurant Dining, Retail & More Friday at 5 p.m.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Archdiocese Of Baltimore, Church, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Mass

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore said it will not making any changes to its covid-related restrictions for gatherings for mass, despite the state lifting capacity restrictions Friday evening.

In a tweet, the Archdiocese said, “The archdiocese plans to take an incremental approach to allowing greater Mass attendance while continuing with social distancing and masking.”

READ MORE: Clayton McCoy Charged In Carroll County Pipe Bomb Cases Appears In Ohio Courtroom, Awaiting Transport To Maryland

“The archdiocese will monitor cases, positivity rates and vaccinations. Leaders will also consult with priests in the archdiocese early next week and will release new guidance after those meetings,” the archdiocese continued.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Health Officials Turning To Churches To Close Vaccine Equity Gap, Hold Clinics

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff