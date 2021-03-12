ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland Friday, while hospitalizations decreased.
According to state’s health department, 990 new COVID cases were reported Friday. Hospitalizations went down by 23 patients, but 16 more deaths were reported.READ MORE: Orioles To Host 11K Fans During Games At Camden Yards
The covid positivity rate went up slightly to 3.61%.
Maryland’s total number of cases over the span of the pandemic is now at 391,480, with 39,438 tests administered in the last 24 hours.
Maryland continues to move through Phase 1C. In a change to their vaccination dashboard, there is now a “Fully Vaccinated” section. A total of 656,886 are fully vaccinated.
More than 1.124 million have received their first dose.READ MORE: Georgetown Law Professor Sandra Sellers Fired Over 'Reprehensible' Remarks About Black Students On Zoom Recording, Dean Says
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,433
|(200)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|36,770
|(538)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|41,415
|(887)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|52,450
|(1,279)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,741
|(72)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,066
|(21)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,769
|(210)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,096
|(122)
|2*
|Charles
|9,199
|(159)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,384
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,360
|(278)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,858
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,918
|(242)
|4*
|Howard
|16,370
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,147
|(41)
|2*
|Montgomery
|64,514
|(1,393)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|74,991
|(1,322)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,617
|(38)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,249
|(117)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,418
|(34)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,914
|(35)
|0*
|Washington
|12,613
|(256)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,889
|(145)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,299
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(50)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,670
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|37,922
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|71,256
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|67,143
|(76)
|6*
|40-49
|59,200
|(210)
|5*
|50-59
|58,962
|(598)
|24*
|60-69
|39,899
|(1,249)
|18*
|70-79
|22,572
|(2,004)
|36*
|80+
|14,856
|(3,665)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|204,667
|(3,781)
|89*
|Male
|186,813
|(4,067)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and EthnicityMORE NEWS: Baltimore City Will Keep COVID-19 Restrictions On Dining, Retail And More, Despite Gov. Hogan's Announcement To Lift Capacity Limits
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|113,400
|(2,693)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|9,057
|(273)
|7*
|White (NH)
|136,277
|(4,031)
|95*
|Hispanic
|62,657
|(721)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,515
|(81)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,574
|(49)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.