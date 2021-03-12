COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Will Lift Capacity Restrictions On Restaurant Dining, Retail & More Friday at 5 p.m.
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maryland Friday, while hospitalizations decreased.

According to state’s health department, 990 new COVID cases were reported Friday. Hospitalizations went down by 23 patients, but 16 more deaths were reported.

READ MORE: Orioles To Host 11K Fans During Games At Camden Yards

The covid positivity rate went up slightly to 3.61%.

Maryland’s total number of cases over the span of the pandemic is now at 391,480, with 39,438 tests administered in the last 24 hours.

Maryland continues to move through Phase 1C. In a change to their vaccination dashboard, there is now a “Fully Vaccinated” section. A total of 656,886 are fully vaccinated.

More than 1.124 million have received their first dose.

READ MORE: Georgetown Law Professor Sandra Sellers Fired Over 'Reprehensible' Remarks About Black Students On Zoom Recording, Dean Says

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,433 (200) 1*
Anne Arundel 36,770 (538) 14*
Baltimore City 41,415 (887) 21*
Baltimore County 52,450 (1,279) 34*
Calvert 3,741 (72) 1*
Caroline 2,066 (21) 0*
Carroll 7,769 (210) 5*
Cecil 5,096 (122) 2*
Charles 9,199 (159) 2*
Dorchester 2,384 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,360 (278) 9*
Garrett 1,858 (60) 1*
Harford 12,918 (242) 4*
Howard 16,370 (214) 6*
Kent 1,147 (41) 2*
Montgomery 64,514 (1,393) 45*
Prince George’s 74,991 (1,322) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,617 (38) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,249 (117) 0*
Somerset 2,418 (34) 0*
Talbot 1,914 (35) 0*
Washington 12,613 (256) 3*
Wicomico 6,889 (145) 0*
Worcester 3,299 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (50) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,670 (3) 0*
10-19 37,922 (6) 1*
20-29 71,256 (35) 1*
30-39 67,143 (76) 6*
40-49 59,200 (210) 5*
50-59 58,962 (598) 24*
60-69 39,899 (1,249) 18*
70-79 22,572 (2,004) 36*
80+ 14,856 (3,665) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 204,667 (3,781) 89*
Male 186,813 (4,067) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Will Keep COVID-19 Restrictions On Dining, Retail And More, Despite Gov. Hogan's Announcement To Lift Capacity Limits
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 113,400 (2,693) 65*
Asian (NH) 9,057 (273) 7*
White (NH) 136,277 (4,031) 95*
Hispanic 62,657 (721) 15*
Other (NH) 18,515 (81) 0*
Data not available 51,574 (49) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff