BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Although most of the state will lift capacity restrictions on restaurant dining, personal services and more Friday at 5 p.m., Baltimore City officials say their capacity restrictions will remain.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed an executive order Friday to maintain current public health orders.
While addressing city residents Friday, Scott said the city is still in the midst of the pandemic, although recent numbers look promising.
Baltimore officials have followed the numbers, he added, stating the city normally sees a spike following the holidays.
"We have consistently seen spikes and COVID-19 cases following holidays where people get together," Scott said. "We know the weather is nice and we are all anxious to be together and to be out, but the pandemic isn't over."
He added that residents please avoid large gatherings, practice physical distancing and continue to wear a mask.
“You can literally kill someone that you love by being irresponsible,” he added.
City officials continue to look at data to make there decisions about lifting restrictions, particularly the hospitalizations number.
Under the Executive Order, Baltimore’s existing local COVID-19 mandates remain in place:
- Gatherings: Gatherings will need to comply with any relevant capacity based upon the space in which they are located.
- Religious Facilities: Limited to 25 percent of maximum occupancy.
- Retail Establishments and Malls: Limited to 25 percent of maximum occupancy.
- Indoor Recreational Establishments: All indoor recreation sites except hookah/cigar lounges will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity.
- Outdoor Recreational Establishments: Limited to 25 percent of maximum occupancy.
- Organized Amateur Sports: Allowed with certain guidelines in place.
- Fitness Centers: Limited to 25 percent of maximum occupancy. Fitness classes are allowed — 10 person limit or 25 percent capacity, whichever is greater. Social distancing and masks required.
- Casinos: Limited to 25 percent of maximum occupancy. Dining areas allowed to reopen, following the requirements of food service establishments.
- Libraries: Limited to 25 percent maximum occupancy.
- Museums, Zoos, Aquariums: Limited to 25 percent of maximum occupancy.
- Foodservice Establishments: Outdoor dining can resume at 50 percent capacity. If space is tented, the tent needs to be open on all sides. Indoor dining can resume at 25 percent capacity. Bars without food licenses will also be allowed to reopen — 50 percent outdoors, 25 percent indoors.
- The one-hour time limit is removed.
- Carry-out, delivery, and drive-through service may continue.
- All foodservice establishments must keep a log of contact information for patrons and staff for contact tracing purposes.
- Personal Services: Limited to 25 percent of maximum occupancy.
- Staff must wear face coverings at all times while indoors.
- Services must be provided on an appointment-only basis, and a log must be kept of names of customers, staff providing services, and other residents who enter the shop.
- Theaters and Outdoor Entertainment Venues: Live streaming of performances is allowed. Live entertainment is permitted as long as performers wear masks and adhere to social distancing.
- Indoor theaters are limited to the lesser of 25 percent occupancy or 100 persons.
- Outdoor entertainment venues are limited to the lesser of 25 percent occupancy or 250 persons.