(CBS Local)– The Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards are this Saturday, March 13 and former Nick star Kenan Thompson hosts this year’s virtual show. While things will look a little different than normal, the KCA’s are still one of the biggest nights in entertainment and actor and rapper Dylan Gilmer is looking to pull off the win in the Favorite Male TV Star category.

Gilmer stars in “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” on Nickelodeon and has some steep competition in his category. The actor and rapper is joined by Iain Armitage from CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” Joshua Bassett from “High School Musical: The Musical Series,” Caleb McLaughlin & Finn Wolfhard from “Stranger Things” and Jace Norman from “Henry Danger.”

CBS Local caught up with Gilmer to discuss the KCA’s, working with Tyler Perry and being a kid actor in Hollywood.

“I was with my mom and doing homework when I found out,” said Gilmer, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Then my father called me out of nowhere and told me that I was nominated. I was so happy and mind-blown because I grew up watching Nickelodeon’s Kid Choice Awards and now I’m in it and I’m nominated for something. That’s just amazing.”

Gilmer’s show “Young Dylan” is about an affluent family’s world being changed forever when their nephew, who is an aspiring hip-hop star, arrives unannounced. Tyler Perry is the creator and executive producer of the series and Gilmer has enjoyed working with one of the best showrunners in Hollywood.

“Ellen DeGeneres hooked me up with Tyler Perry and Nickelodeon gave me my own show. I was just mind-blown at that time. I couldn’t believe it,” said Gilmer. “I’ve learned a lot of lessons from Tyler Perry. He’s such a hard worker, he gives back to his community, he always comes on set just to talk to us and give us some liners. He’s such a dedicated worker and I want to be like him one day.”

The Kids Choice Awards begin at 7:30pm EST on Saturday and Nickelodeon fans will be treated to appearances by Justin Bieber, LeBron James, Billie Eillish, Ariana Grande, Gal Gadot and many other celebrities. Gilmer is hoping he gets his name called by one of these presenters.

“My show is only in its first season and I’m already getting nominated for Favorite Male TV Star, that’s such a blessing,” said Gilmer. “I’m more excited than nervous. I’m going to be really pumped if I get this blimp. I’m going to be nervous, but I’m also going to be happy.”