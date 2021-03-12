COVID-19 IN MDNearly 1K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A Pasadena man was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences in prison for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder of two Anne Arundel County Detectives.

Joseph Willis, 22, pleaded guilty back in November.

According to prosecutors, in February 2020, Willis killed Christopher Jones in his house, stole his car, and shot two detectives who tried to arrest him after a pursuit.

Those officers were hospitalized but did eventually recover.

