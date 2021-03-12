COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Will Lift Capacity Restrictions On Restaurant Dining, Retail & More Friday at 5, Baltimore City Restrictions Remain
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Gas prices across Maryland, and the rest of the nation, increased this week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

The gas price average in Maryland is $2.80, up respectively six cents from last week, 32 cents in the last month, and 51 cents from this date last year.

The national gas price average is $2.83, up respectively eight cents in the last week, 33 cents in the last month, and 51 cents from this time last year.

The national gas average has not hit $3 since October 31, 2014. The next closest date was on May 25, 2018, at $2.96.

Maryland’s gas average has not hit $3 since October 26, 2014.

Rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand continues to drive pump prices to higher ground, AAA Mid-Atlantic said.

