BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As coronavirus vaccinations continue to lag among communities of colors, some Maryland health officials are turning to churches to help close the equity gap.
“Certainly there is some fear about whether the vaccine is safe or not but I’ve told a lot of people we don’t know what’s in Tylenol, but we still take it, said Bishop Oscar Brow, of First Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church. “And so we have to be a part of the solution and not just the problem. So I think it’s a part of making sure that we move the myths.“READ MORE: Maryland Lawmakers Pass Measure To Fight Climate Change
Several local health departments are linking up with churches to hold vaccination clinics, because faith-based groups are trusted in the community.
“ I was excited. I was excited, I’m blessed to still be healthy through this pandemic and wanted to further ensure my health and the safety of others,” said Demitria Scott, a church member. “I knew that I wanted to get a vaccine as soon as I could.”READ MORE: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Urges Residents Not To Gather For St. Patrick's Day Parties
Ava-joye Burnett will have that story on WJZ at 5 p.m.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Lifts COVID Capacity Restrictions On Restaurant Dining, Retail And Other Businesses Friday