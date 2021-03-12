BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday Maryland will lift capacity limits for outdoor and indoor dining, as well as other establishments Friday at 5 p.m.

However, not every jurisdiction will follow the state. Baltimore City will keep its current restrictions, Mayor Brandon Scott announced.

The mayor’s office tells WJZ, “The numbers and public health indicators clearly do not warrant a reopening at the governor’s pace at this time. The mayor remains confident in Baltimore’s authority to maintain the common sense, local public health mandates currently in place as we continue to navigate this pandemic.”

City capacity restrictions will remain at 25 percent for indoor dining, gyms and retail. They stand at 50 percent for outdoor dining. The mayor addressed his decision in a press conference Friday.

For the rest of the state, capacity restrictions will be lifted for dining, only seated and distanced service will be allowed. Crowding in bars will not be permitted, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday.

Capacity limits for retail, religious facilities, fitness centers, casinos, personal services, indoor recreational establishments will also lift Friday.

Large outdoor and indoor venues may expand to 50% capacity. This includes conferences and wedding venues, concert venues, conventions, theaters, racing facilities and other outdoor entertainment and sporting venues- including Camden Yards and Pimlico.

The governor said masking, physical distancing and other safety measures will remain in place for all outdoor and indoor businesses and establishments.

