BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday they will host 11,000 baseball fans during games at Camden Yards this season.

That’s 25% of the stadium’s capacity.

“The Orioles will consult with the City of Baltimore, State of Maryland, and the Maryland Stadium Authority to increase attendance numbers while continuing to prioritize public health and safety throughout the ballpark,” the team said in a press release.

The team will continue the diligent efforts they began last season, in which their medical staff administered hundred of tests each week and keeping players on the field.

“The long-awaited return of fans is the result of successful nation-wide and organizational efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, increase vaccination access for millions of Americans, and strengthen our economy by bringing employees back to work,” said John Angelos, Orioles Chairman and CEO. “Just as we did in 2020, the Orioles will remain vigilant in our efforts and will continue to consult medical experts every step of the way as we invite fans back to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to enjoy another successful baseball season.”

Gov. Larry Hogan is lifting capacity restrictions on restaurant dining, retail, personal services and other businesses Friday at 5 p.m. Hogan also announced that larger venues, like sport stadiums and concert venues, could host up to 50% of their capacity.

“The Orioles play a critical role in our roadmap to recovery and the team’s dedication to the safety of our community is what will allow us to take that first step in welcoming fans back into the ballpark,” said Hogan in a statement. “We will work closely with the Orioles to ensure the proper guidelines are in place for fans to safely enjoy America’s favorite pastime and educate fans on the importance of getting vaccinated.”

Following Major League Baseball’s policies, the club will implement “pod” seating through the ballpark to ensure proper social distancing between groups of ticket holders.

The reseating process for Birdland Membership will begin immediately. Members will be notified via email with information on how the policy may impact their seats. One the reseating process is complete, an announcement will be made regarding public on-sale for single-game tickets.

“Sustaining the health and safety of Baltimore residents is my number one priority, but achieving this requires an all-hands-on-deck effort. I am grateful to have the Baltimore Orioles as a trusted partner as our community works tirelessly to control the spread of COVID-19,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “The Orioles have been a part of our community for decades, and I am confident that the organization will protect the health of their fans by following the safety guidelines set forth by the City of Baltimore, State of Maryland, and Major League Baseball.”

To purchase a Birdland Membership and receive priority access to Opening Day, please visit Orioles.com/Memberships.

The Orioles will also use their season to promote vaccinations.

All fans will be require to adhere to the the club’s gameday health and safety policies while at the ballpark, including mask wearing unless eating or drinking at their assigned seat. Neck gaiters and masks with exhalation valves are not permitted.

They will also be required to utilize digital ticketing. The park will not accept any cash payments this season.

The regular season will begin on the road against the Boston Red Socks on April 1. The home opener will be played at APril 8 against the Red Sox at 3:05 p.m.

