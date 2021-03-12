LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Virginia man was arrested after he was caught with a loaded handgun at a Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport security checkpoint on Thursday.
According to Transportation Security Administration officials, the man had a 9mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets when TSA officers spotted the gun in his carry-on bag.READ MORE: Maryland Lifts COVID Capacity Restrictions On Restaurant Dining, Retail And Other Businesses Friday
TSA immediately notified Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who confiscated the firearm and detained the man from Glen Allen in Henrico County. He was arrested on weapons charges.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Expanded Credit Works And Why It Means More Money To Parents
He told the MDTA that he forgot he had his loaded gun with him. The man now faces a stiff federal penalty.MORE NEWS: Archdiocese Of Baltimore Says It's Not Lifting COVID Restrictions Despite Gov. Hogan's Announcement
It’s the second gun found at BWI this year. Thirteen guns were found at the TSA checkpoint at BWI in 2020.