BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting overnight in west Baltimore.
Police on patrol in the area of the 1400 block of West Saratoga Street heard gunshots at around 1:45 a.m.
Responding officers were flagged down by a citizen, who directed them to a shooting victim.
Officers found a 32-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Shock Trauma by medics. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.
Due to the seriousness of the victim's injuries, homicide detectives are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.