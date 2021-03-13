COVID-19 IN MDOver 1K New Cases Reported, Over 56K Vaccine Administered In 24 Hours
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and over 56,000 vaccines were administered in Maryland in the last 24 hours.

According to state’s health department, 1,101 new COVID cases were reported Saturday. Hospitalizations went up by 8 patients and 8 more deaths were reported.

The covid positivity rate went up slightly to 3.72%.

Maryland’s total number of cases over the span of the pandemic is now at 392,581, with 36,423 tests administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 672,463 people are fully vaccinated, with more than 1,165 million having received their first dose.

Governor Hogan announced a new one-day record of 56,320 covid vaccines administered.

“From mass vaccinations sites to equity clinics, we have already built the infrastructure to do 100,000 shots a day as soon as the federal government can get us that level of supply,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank all of the vaccinators on the front lines who are working around the clock to get shots into arms.”

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,434 (200) 1*
Anne Arundel 36,870 (538) 14*
Baltimore City 41,588 (888) 21*
Baltimore County 52,606 (1,279) 34*
Calvert 3,747 (72) 1*
Caroline 2,068 (21) 0*
Carroll 7,802 (212) 5*
Cecil 5,107 (122) 2*
Charles 9,225 (162) 2*
Dorchester 2,394 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,407 (278) 9*
Garrett 1,859 (60) 1*
Harford 12,966 (244) 4*
Howard 16,459 (214) 6*
Kent 1,153 (42) 2*
Montgomery 64,647 (1,394) 45*
Prince George’s 75,180 (1,323) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,621 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,255 (117) 0*
Somerset 2,421 (34) 0*
Talbot 1,914 (35) 0*
Washington 12,649 (256) 3*
Wicomico 6,908 (146) 0*
Worcester 3,301 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (45) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,774 (3) 0*
10-19 38,048 (6) 1*
20-29 71,467 (35) 1*
30-39 67,329 (76) 6*
40-49 59,361 (210) 5*
50-59 59,123 (599) 24*
60-69 39,992 (1,252) 18*
70-79 22,614 (2,006) 36*
80+ 14,873 (3,667) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 205,239 (3,785) 89*
Male 187,342 (4,071) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 113,892 (2,696) 65*
Asian (NH) 9,124 (275) 7*
White (NH) 136,846 (4,039) 95*
Hispanic 62,818 (721) 15*
Other (NH) 18,583 (81) 0*
Data not available 51,318 (44) 0*

 

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.