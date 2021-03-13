ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and over 56,000 vaccines were administered in Maryland in the last 24 hours.
According to state’s health department, 1,101 new COVID cases were reported Saturday. Hospitalizations went up by 8 patients and 8 more deaths were reported.READ MORE: Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Queen Anne's County
The covid positivity rate went up slightly to 3.72%.
Maryland’s total number of cases over the span of the pandemic is now at 392,581, with 36,423 tests administered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 672,463 people are fully vaccinated, with more than 1,165 million having received their first dose.
Governor Hogan announced a new one-day record of 56,320 covid vaccines administered.
“From mass vaccinations sites to equity clinics, we have already built the infrastructure to do 100,000 shots a day as soon as the federal government can get us that level of supply,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank all of the vaccinators on the front lines who are working around the clock to get shots into arms.”READ MORE: Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Injured
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,434
|(200)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|36,870
|(538)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|41,588
|(888)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|52,606
|(1,279)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,747
|(72)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,068
|(21)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,802
|(212)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,107
|(122)
|2*
|Charles
|9,225
|(162)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,394
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,407
|(278)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,859
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,966
|(244)
|4*
|Howard
|16,459
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,153
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|64,647
|(1,394)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|75,180
|(1,323)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,621
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,255
|(117)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,421
|(34)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,914
|(35)
|0*
|Washington
|12,649
|(256)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,908
|(146)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,301
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(45)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,774
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|38,048
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|71,467
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|67,329
|(76)
|6*
|40-49
|59,361
|(210)
|5*
|50-59
|59,123
|(599)
|24*
|60-69
|39,992
|(1,252)
|18*
|70-79
|22,614
|(2,006)
|36*
|80+
|14,873
|(3,667)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|205,239
|(3,785)
|89*
|Male
|187,342
|(4,071)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|113,892
|(2,696)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|9,124
|(275)
|7*
|White (NH)
|136,846
|(4,039)
|95*
|Hispanic
|62,818
|(721)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,583
|(81)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,318
|(44)
|0*
