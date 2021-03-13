BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man has been injured in an early morning shooting Saturday, according to Baltimore City Police.
Around 1:45 a.m., an officer was patrolling in West Baltimore when he heard gunshots from the 1400 block of West Saratoga Street.
The officer responded to that location when he was flagged down by a citizen who directed him to a shooting victim.
The officer found a 32 year-old male who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Shock Trauma by medics. Currently his condition is unknown.
Due to the seriousness of the victim's injuries, homicide detectives are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.