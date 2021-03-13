BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The England Eatery is the latest Baltimore restaurant to get some help from the Famous Fund.
Maryland Terrapins head football coach Mike Locksley made the call to Aisha England. He informed her that England’s Eatery would be receiving $7,500 from the Famous Fund to assist the business.
England said that she will use the money to catch up on back bills that have accumulated over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Famous Fund, started by Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, has raised over $450,000 to support small, local restaurants.