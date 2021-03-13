COVID-19 IN MDOver 1K New Cases Reported, Over 56K Vaccine Administered In 24 Hours
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Concert venues can now open at half capacity, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the music will start any time soon.

Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia will remain closed for now.

The outdoor venue can hold nearly 20,000 people, but a spokeswoman said opening up at half capacity doesn’t make sense financially.

She added there’s no way to make a prediction about the summer concert season because it all depends on vaccine distribution.

