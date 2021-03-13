MELLWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.
Police responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to the area of Route 4 at Dowerhouse Road for a report of a body found.
According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown vehicle struck the victim. She was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the woman, whose identity is unknown at this time, was walking near the edge of the road on southbound Route 4 when she was struck.
Evidence indicates that the vehicle that struck the victim may have been a 1996 to 2000 black Mercedes-Benz ML320.
There were no witnesses at the scene. This case remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.