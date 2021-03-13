BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local businesses are still working to help each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, Route One Apparel came through on its promise to give $10,000 to Baltimore restaurants impacted by COVID restrictions.
The store bought $1,000 worth of gift cards from 10 local restaurants, and then gave away in $25 amounts.
The founder of Route One Apparel said they picked the restaurants based on customer votes on social media.
