Windsor Mill, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man is fatally shot in the area of Millvale Road and Liberty road in the Windsor Mill area.
Police say the shooting took place around 4:30a.m. and the victim was transported to a local hospital with an injury to the upper body.
The man died short time later at the hospital
Baltimore County Homicide Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
