COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations And Positivity Rate Remain Flat Sunday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMNCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Shooting, Windsor Mill

Windsor Mill, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man is fatally shot in the area of Millvale Road and Liberty road in the Windsor Mill area.

Police say the shooting took place around 4:30a.m. and the victim was transported to a local hospital with an injury to the upper body.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 860 New Cases & 10 Deaths Reported Sunday

The man died short time later at the hospital

Baltimore County Homicide Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.

READ MORE: Merriweather Post Pavilion Won't Open Just Yet Despite Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

MORE NEWS: Man Injured In Overnight Shooting In West Baltimore, Police Say

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)