COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations And Positivity Rate Remain Flat Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 860 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations and positivity rate remained flat on Sunday, according to the State Department of Health.

Hospitalizations went up by just one patient, with 774 currently in Maryland hospitals.   Of those hospitalized, 564 are in acute care while 210 are in intensive care.

The positivity rate went up by just 0.01% to 3.73% on Sunday.

Maryland’s total number of cases over the span of the COVID-19 pandemic is now at 393,441.

A total of 688,005 people are fully vaccinated, according to the State Department of Health.

Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,439 (200) 1*
Anne Arundel 36,965 (538) 14*
Baltimore City 41,722 (888) 21*
Baltimore County 52,740 (1,281) 34*
Calvert 3,755 (72) 1*
Caroline 2,068 (21) 0*
Carroll 7,822 (211) 5*
Cecil 5,115 (122) 2*
Charles 9,253 (162) 2*
Dorchester 2,396 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,451 (278) 9*
Garrett 1,871 (60) 1*
Harford 13,006 (244) 4*
Howard 16,480 (214) 6*
Kent 1,155 (42) 2*
Montgomery 64,773 (1,396) 45*
Prince George’s 75,325 (1,323) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,624 (39) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,263 (117) 0*
Somerset 2,422 (34) 0*
Talbot 1,918 (35) 0*
Washington 12,665 (256) 3*
Wicomico 6,912 (146) 0*
Worcester 3,301 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (52) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,851 (3) 0*
10-19 38,160 (6) 1*
20-29 71,631 (35) 1*
30-39 67,460 (76) 6*
40-49 59,475 (210) 5*
50-59 59,263 (602) 24*
60-69 40,071 (1,255) 18*
70-79 22,649 (2,007) 36*
80+ 14,881 (3,670) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 205,680 (3,790) 89*
Male 187,761 (4,076) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 114,234 (2,696) 65*
Asian (NH) 9,147 (277) 7*
White (NH) 137,182 (4,040) 95*
Hispanic 62,901 (721) 15*
Other (NH) 18,612 (81) 0*
Data not available 51,365 (51) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

