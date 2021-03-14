ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 860 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations and positivity rate remained flat on Sunday, according to the State Department of Health.
Hospitalizations went up by just one patient, with 774 currently in Maryland hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 564 are in acute care while 210 are in intensive care.
The positivity rate went up by just 0.01% to 3.73% on Sunday.
Maryland’s total number of cases over the span of the COVID-19 pandemic is now at 393,441.
A total of 688,005 people are fully vaccinated, according to the State Department of Health.
Here is a breakdown of the COVID-19 numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,439
|(200)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|36,965
|(538)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|41,722
|(888)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|52,740
|(1,281)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,755
|(72)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,068
|(21)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,822
|(211)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,115
|(122)
|2*
|Charles
|9,253
|(162)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,396
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,451
|(278)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,871
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|13,006
|(244)
|4*
|Howard
|16,480
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,155
|(42)
|2*
|Montgomery
|64,773
|(1,396)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|75,325
|(1,323)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,624
|(39)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,263
|(117)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,422
|(34)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,918
|(35)
|0*
|Washington
|12,665
|(256)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,912
|(146)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,301
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(52)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,851
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|38,160
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|71,631
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|67,460
|(76)
|6*
|40-49
|59,475
|(210)
|5*
|50-59
|59,263
|(602)
|24*
|60-69
|40,071
|(1,255)
|18*
|70-79
|22,649
|(2,007)
|36*
|80+
|14,881
|(3,670)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|205,680
|(3,790)
|89*
|Male
|187,761
|(4,076)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|114,234
|(2,696)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|9,147
|(277)
|7*
|White (NH)
|137,182
|(4,040)
|95*
|Hispanic
|62,901
|(721)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,612
|(81)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,365
|(51)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.