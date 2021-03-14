LIVE UPDATES:The Grammys Are Live On WJZ. Watch Performances And Find Out Who Will Win!
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, March Madness 2021, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, University of Maryland Men's Basketball

COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland is the 10 seed in the East Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The Terps will play UCONN in the first round.

