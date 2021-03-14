COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland is the 10 seed in the East Region of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
The Terps will play UCONN in the first round.
Maryland is IN! 🕺
Welcome to Indy, @TerrapinHoops! #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/m9Zeu00WGY
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 14, 2021MORE NEWS: Former Anne Arundel County Executive Bob Pascal Dies At 86